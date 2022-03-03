‘Desus & Mero’: Showtime Late-Night Series Goes Weekly & Brings In First Showrunner

Desus & Mero are back with a fourth season but they’re cutting their on-screen time in half.

Showtime is moving the late-night show from twice a week to one episode a week beginning Thursday March 10 with the launch of its fourth season.

The pair also have their first official showrunner – J.D. Amato, exec producer of The Chris Gethard Show, and senior field producer of The Problem with Jon Stewart, joins in that role and exec producer.

The moves come as the pair are looking to get back to basics after two years of Covid-affected production – although arguably Desus Nice and The Kid Mero handled shooting from home better than most. The intention is to return to the original weekly schedule to put their creative efforts into one episode.

The series initially launched on Thursday February 21 2019 but by April 2019, they were going twice a week with another episode on Mondays. In 2020, the Bodega Boys then got upgraded to Sunday nights, a move that the duo were delighted about.

Mero, otherwise known as Joel Martinez, told Deadline in 2020, “The lead-in to your show is super important. If you have American Ninja Part 3 playing before your show, you’re not going to get a lot of [viewers]. But if you have The Chi or Billions, you get more eyeballs.”

It’s expected there as they get further into the season, there may be more focus on original digital content and field pieces with the idea of driving fans towards the Thursday show.

The pair will be back in the studio this season, as they were from June 2021.

Season four will return with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero joined in the studio by Denzel Washington. Upcoming guests for the rest of the season include Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, Pusha T and Damson Idris.

Desus & Mero is produced by Jax Media and is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, J.D. Amato and Josh Gondelman.