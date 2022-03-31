James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt).

Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week.

Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to leave anyone alive. Morena Baccarin is set to play the female lead Marcie, the ex-wife of a mobster killed by Charlie, who forms an unexpected pairing with Charlie in his revenge against the rival mob.

The original screenplay is written by Richard Wenk (The Equalizer), inspired by the novel Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler. Daniel Grodnik (Bobby) and Mitchell Welch (Chain of Command) will produce.

Foresight is handling international sales and parent company Screen Media is distributing in the U.S. Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle, and Foresight Unlimited’s Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe, will executive-produce with David Nagelberg.

Caan’s upcoming films include Tom Burruss’s Redemption and André Gordon’s Acre Beyond the Rye. Gotham, The Flash and Firefly actress Baccarin’s upcoming films include Espen Sandberg’s Beast and Ric Roman Waugh’s Greenland: Migration. Her upcoming TV series include NBC’s The End Game as well as an appearance on the FX Network’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Director Noyce commented on the casting: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have James Caan and Morena Baccarin aboard. I can’t imagine a more perfect pair than Morena and Pierce. Not to be cute, but they really do make a killer couple.”

Producer Daniel Grodnik added: “I brought Phillip to America in 1988 to direct Blind Fury with Rutger Hauer and now 34 years later I’m thrilled to be back on the set with him. With a great script by Richard Wenk, and Pierce bringing his star power to the role of Charlie, alongside the legendary, James Caan, and the multi-talented Morena Baccarin, Phillip has a vision that will craft a seminal and iconic film to entertain audiences worldwide.”

Baccarin is represented by United Talent Agency and managed by Seven Summits Pictures & Management. Caan is represented by Cavalry Media.