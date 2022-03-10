Horror Comedy ‘Deadstream’ Gets Shudder Deal Ahead Of SXSW Midnighter Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Genre streaming site Shudder has acquired rights to Deadstream, the horror comedy from husband-and-wife directing duo Vanessa and Joseph Winter. The deal, which covers North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, comes as the pic gears up for its world premiere Friday at SXSW, where it is playing in the Midnighters section.

The Winters’ debut feagure, Deadstream follows a disgraced and demonetized Internet personality (Joseph Winter) who tries to win back his fans by live-streaming himself spending a night alone in an abandoned haunted house. When he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her own powerful following.

The Winters also produced alongside Jared Cook and Melanie Stone, who also stars in the film.

“Deadstream was a true collaboration from our small and dedicated crew, who took big swings with limited resources,” the directors said. “We’re huge fans of Shudder’s wildly unique and exciting content and we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with them for the release of our film.”

Said Shudder GM Craig Engler: “Deadstream is wickedly crowd pleasing, the rare horror comedy as frightening as it is funny. We’re thrilled to welcome Joseph and Vanessa Winter’s creative, creepy and relentless gem to Shudder.”