David Spade Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Emmy-nominated actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and New York Times bestselling author David Spade in all areas. Most recently, Spade launched a podcast, Fly on the Wall, alongside fellow SNL alumni Dana Carvey, which premiered at No. 1 in the comedy category and in the top five overall on Apple’s podcast chart.

In film, Spade recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The Wrong Missy, which was the No. 1 movie on the platform in the days following its 2020 release and was the eight most-watched original movie in the company’s history. Also on Netflix, he was seen in the original comedy Father of the Year, one of the highest streamed films globally on the service, as well as The Do-Over, opposite Adam Sandler and Paula Patton, which was one of the streamer’s biggest original film releases.

On the TV side, Spade most recently hosted his own late-night series Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central. Additionally, he starred in NBC’s Just Shoot Me, which earned him an Emmy nomination, after a five-year stint on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He also starred in the CBS comedy Rules of Engagement, appeared in The Showbiz Show, and guest starred in The Larry Sanders Show.

As a stand-up comedian, he had several standup comedy specials, the most recent Comedy Central’s David Spade: My Fake Problems.

Besides Fly on the Wall, Spade also released the audiobook A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World on Audible, which became a New York Times bestseller. He released his memoir, Almost Interesting, in 2016 through Dey Street Books; it also become a New York Times bestseller.

Spade will continue to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and The Lede Company and will continue to be repped by ICM Partners for appearances.