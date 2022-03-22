David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer.

In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.



Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito.

Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The Wrong Missy, which was the No. 1 movie on the platform in the days following its 2020 release and was the eighth most-watched original movie in the company’s history. Also on Netflix, he was seen in the original comedy Father of the Year, one of the highest streamed films globally on the service, as well as The Do-Over, opposite Adam Sandler and Paula Patton, which was one of the streamer’s biggest original film releases.

While Nothing Personal is Spade’s first Netflix comedy special, he has had several standup comedy specials, most recently on Comedy Central with David Spade: My Fake Problems.