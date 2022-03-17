Former ‘Veep’ Showrunner David Mandel Is A Man With A Plan In Twitter Post

Former “Veep” showrunner David Mandel had some fun with the US Senate bill that would end Daylight Savings Time.

Mandel shared a letter from the show’s VP, Jonah Ryan, that extolled the legislative action.

“Our long national nightmare and daymare is over,” the letter reads. “Yesterday, the United States Senate finally listened to me and unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 (S. 623), which will end Daylight Savings Time forever.”

But “Ryan” had a few other suggestions on long-delayed actions. Like killing the metric system, and doing away with Netflix penalties on late DVD returns.

Read the full letter below.