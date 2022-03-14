David E. Kelley Leaps Into Non-Fiction With Natural History Series From Intuitive Content

EXCLUSIVE: David E. Kelley is exploring the issue of climate change and its impact on the oceans in a new docuseries.

Courtesy of Subjects

The Big Little Lies creator is developing Eating Up the Oceans: How Do We Save Our Seas? with Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content, the company behind series such as MSNBC’s What’s Eating America and Magnolia’s Zoe Bakes.

It marks his first move into docuseries and comes a couple of years after he bought a fish farm that raises steelhead trout.

Kelley and Zimmern are working with sustainable seafood expert and founder of Fed by Blue, Jennifer Bushman on the project, which is produced by Intuitive Content and David E. Kelley Productions.

The pair have previously appeared on panels together talking about the issue and will be discussing the topic at SXSW on Tuesday.

Emmy-winning actress and activist Julia Ormond is narrating their sizzle that they will take out to buyers.

The series explores how climate change threatens the very existence of marine life and our own. It confronts the contentious issues that arise when what we eat clashes with the health of our oceans.

The six-part docuseries, which poses provocative concepts and actionable solutions, will feature stories from frontline experts who are working across multiple disciplines to affect change and curtail an impending crisis. It is equal parts nature documentary, investigative journalism and food travelogue.

Eating Up the Oceans: How Do We Save Our Seas? is exec produced by Andrew Zimmern and David E. Kelley with Intuitive Content’s Patrick Weiland, Jennifer Bushman, Jill Kauffman Johnson and Katherine Bryar.

It joins a crowded plate for Kelley, who behind Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and HBO’s The Undoing. The writer/producer also has a second season of Big Shot at Disney+, Presumed Innocent with J.J. Abrams at Apple, an adaptation of A Man in Full with Regina King and Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix, Love and Death at HBO Max, The Missing at Peacock and Avalon at ABC.

“It’s time to tell the stories of the inspiring visionaries, the water farmers, fishers, scientists and activists that are already creating pathways to restore abundance to our oceans,” said Kelley.

“We have the power to course our path by reconsidering behaviors that can help restore our delicate balance,” added Zimmern. “David and I share a passion for food and the health of our marine ecosystems and are conveying a message of hope through this series: we absolutely can replenish our oceans while also sustainably nourishing the world.”

Jennifer Bushman said, “The narrative of sustainability and biodiversity, conservation and revitalization, equity and profit, indigenous culture and innovation, offer a whole new understanding of our role in the health of our oceans. Each episode dives deep into a global question concerning the world’s historic and growing reliance on marine resources, particularly as a food source. Viewers witness first-person stories that connect them with those most impacted by our stressed marine waters.”