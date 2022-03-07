WME Signs ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ Actor Daryl McCormack

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked Daryl McCormack, the star of critically acclaimed Good Luck to You, Leo Grande which made its world premiere at Sundance in January and was scooped up by Searchlight for $7.5M.

In the Sophie Hyde-directed movie, McCormack plays a sex worker hired by Thompson’s character, a widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex after a stale but stable marriage.

McCormack can currently be seen on Amazon’s fantasy drama The Wheel of Time opposite Rosamund Pike. On the series, McCormack plays Aram, a handsome young man who lures men and women into his community of traveling nomads through the art of seduction.

The actor has a recurring role on the BBC 2/ Netflix series Peaky Blinders as Isiah Jesus. He also stars on Channel 4’s I Am Maria opposite award-winning actress Lesley Manville and starred in Stephen Frears’ A Very English Scandal! opposite Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw for BBC One.

Additional credits include the feature film Pixie opposite Olivia Cooke and Ben Hardy and Michael Grandage’s production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore at the West End’s Noel Coward Theatre.

McCormack was recently selected as one of Screen International’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow,’ which highlights the most promising actors in the U.K. and Ireland.

He continues to be represented by Christian Hodell and Alexander Cooke at Hamilton Hodell and Peter McGrath at Echo Lake.