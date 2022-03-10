Darren Galatt Promoted To Chief Revenue Officer At Byron Allen Media Group

A 19-year veteran with the company, his appointment is effective immediately. Galatt’s previous title was president of advertising sales for global syndication, a position he held since 2016, where he oversaw advertising, sponsorships, and new business development across the full portfolio of AMG broadcast syndication and digital platforms.

Galatt was first VP of advertising sales, and then promoted to president of advertising sales for the AMG Global Syndication division. In his newly-elevated position, Galatt will continue to be responsible for advertising, sponsorships, and new business development across the full portfolio of the AMG broadcast syndication, television networks, and digital platforms.

As chief revenue officer, Galatt will now be responsible for the coordination and expansion of revenue and new business development across the Allen Media Group portfolio of media assets.

Prior to Galatt’s 19 years with AMG, he spent over a decade in national broadcast buying, where he held positions at various advertising agencies, including J. Walter Thompson, McCann Erickson, and Carat. His major accounts included Sprint, Coca-Cola, and Pfizer.

“After 19 years with Allen Media Group, Darren Galatt remains an excellent executive, salesperson, and team leader and he will be a phenomenal chief revenue officer,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Darren’s talent will help us to continue growing our global platforms as we increase our commitments to strategic sponsorships and partnerships.”

“It is both an honor and a blessing to continue working alongside Byron Allen after 19 years. It has been exciting to watch Allen Media Group go from two employees to over 2,000 employees, by starting with only one weekly syndicated television show and growing into a multi-platform media conglomerate,” said Galatt. “I am excited to continue the journey in my new role, and to help pave the way forward for Allen Media Group to become the largest media company in the world.”