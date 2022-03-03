20th Century Studios’ ‘Darby Harper Wants You To Know’ Adds Wayne Knight & Nicole Maines

EXCLUSIVE: Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park) and Nicole Maines (Supergirl) have signed on for roles in 20th Century Studios’ film Darby Harper Wants You to Know for Hulu, which is currently in production in South Africa.

They’re set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Riele Downs, Auli’i’ Cravalho, Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs, Derek Luke, Genneya Walton and Tony Danza.

The film from director Silas Howard follows Darby Harper (Downs), who after suffering a near-death experience as a child is granted the ability to see ghosts. To combat the existential boredom of high school, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time. When an unexpected occurrence happens between Darby and Capri, the most popular girl at her high school, Darby reluctantly agrees to help her and in the process learns how to fit in with the living world again.

Knight will play Mel, a cheerful dead guy who plays poker in the bleachers and has the ultimate goal to get through the pearly white gates. Details with regard to the character Maines is playing have not been disclosed. Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene penned the script. Adam Saunders, Eddie Rubin and Mac Hendrickson are producing for Footprint Features, with Sarah Shepard overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.

Knight recently appeared opposite Luke Wilson in the football drama 12 Mighty Orphans, appearing opposite Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan in the comedy The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. The actor has also featured in such films as Dirty Dancing, Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, Basic Instinct, Jurassic Park, To Die For, Space Jam, Hercules, Tarzan, Toy Story 2, Kung Fu Panda, Hail, Caesar! and Blindspotting. His TV credits include Seinfeld, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Hot in Cleveland and Torchwood.

Maines is an actress and LGBTQ+ rights activist who became TV’s first transgender superhero with her role as Nia Nal (aka Dreamer) on The CW’s DC Comics series Supergirl. She also starred in the 2019 film Bit, about a transgender vampire moving to Los Angeles, and first rose to fame in 2014, when she fought and won the Supreme Court case, Doe v. Clenchy, resulting in the ruling that barring transgender students from school bathrooms consistent with their gender identity is unlawful. Maines’ life story was told in the New York Times bestselling biography Becoming Nicole: The Transformation of an American Family by Amy Ellis Nutt.

Knight is repped by Buchwald and LINK Entertainment; Maines by Defining Artists Agency.