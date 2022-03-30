Danny Feldheim Tapped As Comedy Chief At ABC Signature

ABC Signature has found its new comedy chief.

The Disney-owned studio has tapped former Paramount+ and CBS All Access exec Danny Feldheim as SVP, Comedy Development.

It comes eight months after Melanie Frankel, who was the studio’s previous head of comedy, decided to step down.

Feldheim was mostly recently SVP at Paramount+ and its predecessor CBS All Access, where he helped launch the Original Series division of the streamer working across both comedy and drama series. He was responsible for shepherding the streamer’s series such as Star Trek spinoffs Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds as well as The Good Fight, The Stand, Guilty Party and upcoming series The Offer and Players. He also started CBS All Access’ push into comedy with No Activity and its move into documentaries with Console Wars.

Prior to that he was at Fox, where he worked in both the drama and comedy departments, having started his career with stints at Nickelodeon, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and ICM.

He will oversee the comedy department that is responsible for series including Hulu’s This Fool, Freeform’s Everything’s Trash and Disney+’s The Muppets Mayhem as well as Hulu pilot Bammas. He will report to EVP, Creative Affairs Tracy Underwood.

“So much of my love for storytelling comes from a decade’s long affinity for the Walt Disney Company, and its incomparable range of platforms and brands,” says Feldheim. “Dedicating the next chapter of my career to supplying those outlets is the definition of a dream come true. I cannot wait to dig in with the world class talent already working at ABC Signature, as well as identify fresh new voices with singular and funny stories to tell. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and am thrilled to join the Studio team under the excellent leadership of Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis, and Tracy Underwood.”

“We’re all so fortunate to have this talented, taste-making executive join ABC Signature,” added Underwood. “Danny’s sharp point of view and eye for talent will expand our comedy imprint and be an essential asset to the studio team.”