Danny Casale, Digital Creator Behind ‘Coolman’s Universe,’ Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Danny Casale, the digital creator and artist otherwise known as Coolman Coffeedan, for representation.

Casale first caught the internet’s attention with a cartoon titled Snakes Have Legs, which accumulated tens of millions of views nearly overnight. He has subsequently turned his humorous and crudely drawn cartoons into a profession, with an internet following well into the millions.

Under his Coolman’s Universe banner, Casale recently released 10,000 one-of-a-kind NFTs, featuring his most beloved digital character Spesh, which sold out immediately. The total volume of trade in these one-off digital works is now $64 million, and when they debuted, Coolman’s Universe was ranked #3 on the NFT charts.

Casale and his Coolman’s Universe launched their first in-person event in New York City this month, with a special screening of his animated short Gentleman Bear, starring Francesca Scorsese and produced by Cartuna. In addition to his new NFT venture and the launch of Coolman’s Universe, Casale also released his first book late last year, titled Ur Special: Advice For Humans. The title published under Penguin Group’s imprint TarcherPerigee is on sale now.

Casale continues to be represented by manager Max Benator and attorney Lauren Schwartz at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.