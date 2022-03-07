Daniel Radcliffe To Star In Off Broadway Revival Of Sondheim’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’

Daniel Radcliffe will tackle Stephen Sondheim next season in a new revival of the 1981 musical Merrily We Roll Along at the Off Broadway New York Theatre Workshop.

The revival, to be directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson, is planned for a late 2022 opening, with full cast and specific production dates to be announced later.

Radcliffe, who appeared on Broadway in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011, will play Merrily‘s Charley, one of three longtime show business pals whose friendship is presented in reverse chronological order, from its sad dissolution to its hopeful beginning. Among the beloved Sondheim songs given to Charley are “Old Friends” and “Good Thing Going.”

The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Sondheim, book by George Furth and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, will complete NYTW’s 2022/23 season.

Friedman made her directorial debut with a highly acclaimed London production of Merrily back in 2012, also choreographed by Jackson. She went on to direct productions of High Society, A Little Night Music and, in 2018, Dusty – The Dusty Springfield Musical.

Radcliffe stars this month in Paramount’s The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and recently wrapped production on the Roku original film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.