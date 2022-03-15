‘Dancing With Myself’: Shaquille O’Neal & Liza Koshy Join Shakira As Series Creators; Camille Kostek To Host

Shaquille O’Neal and Liza Koshy have joined NBC’s Dancing With Myself as creators alongside Shakira. The dance challenge series also announced Camille Kostek is set to host.

Inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media, Dancing with Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by creators Shakira, Koshy, and O’Neal.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with the audience picks. But ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who’s the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Dancing with Myself is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio group, and Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel executive produce for Irwin Entertainment. Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine, and Shakira also executive produce. The series is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.