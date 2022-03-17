Critics Choice Super Awards: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Squid Game’ & ‘WandaVision’ Lead Field

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home snared a leading three trophies including Best Superhero Movie at the second annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which were announced today. Netflix’s Squid Game and Disney+’s WandaVision topped the TV field with three wins each. See the full winners list below.
The awards celebrate the year’s most popular movies and TV shows spanning the superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror, and action genres.
“This year’s slate of Critics Choice Super Awards nominees and winners represents the absolute best in genre storytelling,” said Sean O’Connell, Critics Choice Super Awards Branch President. “It’s an honor to showcase these incredible accomplishments in horror, sci-fi, fantasy and comic book films and television.”
Here are the winners of the second annual Critics Choice Super Awards:
FILM
BEST ACTION MOVIE
No Time to Die (United Artists)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die (United Artists)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel (Disney)
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Florence Pugh – Black Widow (Disney)
BEST HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman (Universal)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Agathe Rousselle – Titane (NEON)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dev Patel – The Green Knight (A24)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune (Warner Bros.)
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony)
TELEVISION
BEST ACTION SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
HoYeon Jung – Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
WandaVision (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
BEST HORROR SERIES
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven (HBO Max)
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
