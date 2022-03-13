Critics Choice Awards Winners List: ‘White Lotus’ Wins First Two Categories – Updating Live

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are being handed out today in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners as they’re announced. Check out the list below, and refresh for updates.

Byer and Diggs The CW

The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge won the night’s first two award, Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series, for the HBO show.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are hosting the intercontinental ceremony from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars in London will gather at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that is expected be an integral part of the live telecast.

The show is airing live on The CW and TBS from 7-10 p.m. ET. It will be delayed on most of the West Coast, except in Los Angeles, where KTLA will offer it live at 4 p.m. PT.

The Critics Choice Association — no apostrophe, please — is presenting the awards. The ceremony originally was planned for January 9, a date that was vacated when NBC canceled the 2022 Golden Globes — but it was moved to tonight as the Omicron variant of Covid was spreading. (The Globes’ untelevised ceremony eventually went ahead on that date.)

Belfast and West Side Story lead this year’s film contenders, having earned 11 nominations each. Both are up for Best Picture, along with CODA, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and tick, tick…BOOM! That nearly mirrors the Oscar Best Pic list, with only tick, tick…BOOM! not vying for the Academy Award.

Emmy winner Succession leads this year’s TV nominees with eight.

Billy Crystal will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Jimmy Kimmel, and Halle Berry will be presented with the SeeHer Award from Issa Rae.

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards generally aren’t considered a barometer of potential Oscar fortunes, with its more populist tendencies, but Nomadland took the top film award last year and went on to score the Academy Award for Best Picture. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao snatched CCA trophies for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

