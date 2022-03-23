Skip to main content
Cress Williams To Star In NBC Drama Pilot ‘Unbroken’, Newcomer Shian Tomlinson Also Cast

photo: Frank Sun

Former Black Lightning star Cress Williams has been tapped as a lead opposite Scott Bakula, Anna Wood and Oluniké Adeliyi in NBC’s drama pilot Unbroken (working title). Also cast in the project, from New Amsterdam executive producer Shaun Cassidy and Universal Television, is newcomer Shian Tomlinson whose only previous TV credit is a guest spot on NBC/Uni TV drama New Amsterdam.

photo: Nathan Yungerberg

Written and executive produced by Cassidy and directed/exec produced by Bronwen Hughes, in Unbroken, three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

Williams will play Will Stanton, a retired bull-riding champion and manager of the Holleren ranch. A warm and unflappable man, Will is Cole’s (Delon de Metz) best friend and uncle to his two adult children.

Tomlinson plays Will’s daughter, Ngozi “Gozi” Stanton, a fiercely competitive girl with a dazzling smile who’s determined to become a rodeo champion like her father. The cast also includes previously announced Amanda Payton.

Williams played the title character in the DC drama Black Lightning, which aired on the CW for two seasons and became the network’s first superhero series with a black lead. Williams, whose series credits also include Hart of Dixie and Friday Night Lights, is repped by APA and manager Sinclair Jones.

Tomlinson, who is a college junior, has done short films Bittersweet and Loves Baby Soft. She is repped by Innovative Artists, Harvest Talent Management and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum & Morris.

 

