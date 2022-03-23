Courtney Conwell Named Partner At Curate

EXCLUSIVE: Curate Management founder Britton Rizzio has promoted TV and film literary manager Courtney Conwell to partner, Deadline has learned.

Rizzio formed Curate in November to provide a hands-on and global approach to representation and saw a coveted roster of clients align with the new venture, one of the few female-owned literary management firms in Hollywood.

“I’m thrilled to be able to elevate Courtney and have always seen her as a leader. She’s forward-thinking, doesn’t settle for status quo, and is a fierce protector of her clients’ voices,” Rizzio tells Deadline. “Curate represents innovative and ground-breaking thinkers, my goal is to build a team of managers and producers who reflect those values.”

Conwell’s roster includes visionary storytellers such as writer/director Emily Carmichael (Jurassic World Dominion), Our Lady J (Pose), Sarah Lampert (Ginny and Georgia), Emma Fletcher (Social Justice Warrior), Corina Maritescu (Joe vs. Carole), Emily Kaczmarek (Monsterland), Heather Quinn (Hawkeye), Natalia Leite (MFA) as well as Sundance filmmakers Danny Madden (Beast Beast) and Matthew Puccini (Lavender).

“Britton and I share the same vision for building a company that will think big picture while staying nimble in a business that’s rapidly changing. I’m excited to bring our clients different opportunities and curate a space for creators with powerful voices who want to tell authentic stories in a universal way,” said Conwell.

Conwell transitioned from development executive to manager six years ago. After graduating from Boston University, she got her start in the industry as an assistant to Gossip Girl showrunner Stephanie Savage. She has worked with Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, and was a development executive for John Hamburg at his Particular Pictures banner. These creative relationships fueled Conwell’s desire to develop material and nurture talent growth. She also serves as a mentor in the WIF Mentoring Program.

Curate additionally represents Jac Schaeffer who is showrunning the Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off to WandaVision, Oren Uziel who wrote the upcoming Lost City which is opening this weekend at the box office, showrunner Laura Eason who is in production on Three Women for Showtime, Heidi Schreck who wrote and starred in the award-winning Broadway show What the Constitution Means to Me, as well as Emily St. John Mandel who wrote the critically acclaimed book Station Eleven.

Rizzio launched Curate in latter part of 2021, as we first told you.