Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Dune’, ‘Cruella’ & ‘Coming 2 America’ Take Film Prizes – Winners List Updating Live

Dune, Cruella and Coming 2 America went home with the film prizes at the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, which are being handed out tonight in Santa Monica. Check out the winners list below.

Disney’s Cruella, set in punk-era ’70s London, took the first award of the night, with Jenny Beavan winning for Excellence in Period Film. Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan picked up the Sci-Fi/Fantasy statuette for Warner Bros.’ Dune.

Ruth E. Carter — who in 2019 became the first Black woman to win the Costume Design Oscar — won the Contemporary Film prize for Amazon Studios’ Coming 2 America.

The Art Of Craft: Ruth E. Carter Talks ‘Coming 2 America’ & ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Costume Concepts

On the TV side, the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy went to Shawna Trpcic for Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett. Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi won the Contemporary category for Netflix’s Emily in Paris, and Tom Broecker & Eric Justian won Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television for NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

B Åkerlund won the Short Form Design prize for Welcome to Wonderlab.

Current Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield accepted the CDG’s Spotlight Award tonight. “Working alongside so many magnificent designers throughout his career, [Garfield] has etched countless indelible images on the screen,” Tony winner Judith Light said in introducing the tick, tick…BOOM! star.

In accepting, Garfield said, “Thank you for your art, thank you for your hearts, and I hope we get to keep creating together.”

Producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor were presented with the guild’s Distinguished Collaborator Award. Two-time Oscar nominee Pascal quipped from the stage, “In the words of Jack Nicholson: ‘Let the wardrobe do the acting.'” Introducing the pair, Oscar winner Laura Dern said: “It takes true magic for a collaboration to be a success. The recipients of our distinguished collaborator honor tonight possess that magic.”

Two-time Oscar nominee Sharen Davis was honored with the Career Achievement Award, presented by Aunjanue Ellis.

Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson are hosting IATSE Local 892’s in-person show from the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The Costume Designers Guild’s marquee movie categories are divided into Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Contemporary and Period categories. Since the CDGAs launched in 1999, the Academy Award for Costume Design has gone to a period film every year but twice — with only Mad Max: Fury Road (2016) and Black Panther (2019) bucking the trend. True to form, four of this year’s five Oscar nominees are set in days gone by. The fifth, Dune, is in far-future tense.

Last year, the top CDGAs went to Promising Young Woman (Contemporary), Mulan (Sci-Fi/Fantasy) and eventual Oscar winner Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Period).

The CDG includes more than 1,000 costume designers and illustrators working in motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and new-media programs around the world.

Here are the winners at the Costume Designers Guild Awards so far, followed the list of remaining nominees:

WINNERS

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune

Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

Shawna Trpcic

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America

Ruth E. Carter

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: French Revolution

Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Excellence in Short Form Design

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial)

B. Åkerlund

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

NOMINEES

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: Seven Days

Sharon Long

Halston: Becoming Halston

Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn

Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre

Laura Montgomery