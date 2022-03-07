Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees Streaming Site Launches

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Film: The Nominees, this past weekend’s showcase of 24 Oscar-nominated films and their stars, creatives and craftspeople talking about their roads to the Academy Awards.

Saturday’s virtual panels ran the gamut from the cast of the Oscar Best Picture-nominated CODA to the star and director of Bhutan’s first Oscar-nominated film, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, and pretty much everything in between.

Panelists included Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín from Spencer; Kenneth Branagh and Ciarán Hinds from Belfast; Guillermo del Toro with Nightmare Alley; Jessica Chastain from The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson from Summer of Soul; Jonas Poher Rasmussen from Flee; Joachim Trier and Renate Reinsve from The Worst Person in the World; Ariana DeBose from West Side Story; Adam McKay and Nicholas Britell from Don’t Look Up; Paolo Sorrentino and Filippo Scotti from The Hand of God; Kodi Smit-McPhee from The Power of the Dog; Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Hidetoshi Nishijima from Drive My Car; Aunjanue Ellis and Reinaldo Marcus Green from King Richard; Denis Villeneuve from Dune; Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons from Being the Ricardos; CODA‘s Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant and director Siân Heder; and many more.

Also joining for the day were the creative teams from Licorice Pizza, Encanto, Coming 2 America and Lunana; documentaries Attica and Ascension; and short films The Dress and Boxballet.

Participating studios included Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu, MGM/United Artists Releasing, Neon, Topic Studios, Participant Media, Disney, Netflix, Showtime, Sideshow and Janus Films, Warner Bros, Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films, MTV Documentary Films, Warsaw Film School, Shorts TV and Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The all-day event wrapped a run of Oscar-season Contenders events that started back in October with Contenders Film, London, the first of four showcases that includes stops in Los Angeles and New York and featured narrative, documentary and international standouts.

Up next is the kickoff of Deadline’s TV awards-season lineup, starting with the two-day Contenders TV on April 9-10 live and in-person at Paramount Studios. Stay tuned for more details.