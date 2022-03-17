‘South Park’ 25th Anniversary Concert Set At Red Rocks In Colorado; Primus & Ween To Perform

Comedy Central will celebrate 25 years of South Park with a concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado.

The anniversary concert, revealed on Wednesday, will take place on Aug. 10 and will feature Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Primus and Ween. The fall event will feature fan favorite numbers from the long-running, irreverent comedy series.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

The concert will be executive produced by Parker and Stone, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

South Park enthusiasts can register to purchase tickets here. The latest season premiered on Feb. 2.

