Colbert Calls Biden’s Speech “A Roller Coaster Ride Of Rip Roaring Reasonableness”

As is traditional, Stephen Colbert celebrated the State of the Union with a live show heavy on reaction to (and ridicule of) the yearly presidential address.

“Let me tell you, ladies and gentlemen, it was a roller coaster ride of rip roaring reasonableness!” he said of Joe Biden’s speech.

Colbert followed with the obligatory dictator joke conflating Trump and Putin before turning the spotlight back on Ukraine.

The Late Show host highlighted the moving moment when Biden singled out Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova in the crowd and asked everyone in attendance to stand and applaud her country’s bravery. It was the kind of unifying moment Biden hoped to achieve with his speech.

“It was a moving moment of bipartisan unity,” said Colbert, “especially considering the last time Congress stood up that fast together they were the ones fleeing a fascist invasion.”

Watch the monologue below.