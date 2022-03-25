Cody Blue Launches Psychedelic Podcast ‘The Awakened Underground’ With Cavalry Audio

EXCLUSIVE: Cody Blue, filmmaker and son of Twisted Sister front man Dee Snider, is launching a podcast series exploring the world of shamanic plant medicines and psychedelics.

The ten-part investigative talkshow – The Awakened Underground – comes from Cavalry Audio and will be launched by the iHeartPodcast Network on March 29.

The series will look at the the ancient art of healing and what these mystical experiences teach the world about the nature of consciousness.

Blue will talk with experts in the field of psychedelic medicines including shamans, scientists, doctors, athletes, and celebrities who have healed themselves with psychedelics to destigmatize, demystify, and explore these ancient healing modalities in a way that the western mind can consume. He will also draw from his personal experiences, having healed a variety of issues through psychedelic plant medicines including depression, anxiety and ADHD.

Blue’s straight edge father Dee Sider, famous for hits such as We’re Not Gonna Take It, will also appear alongside his mother Suzette Snider and his fashion influencer sister Shy. The family previously starred in A&E reality series Growing Up Twisted.

The series is directed by Tanya Dahl, produced by Cody Blue Snider and Cavalry’s Jeff Apple with company principals Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger serving as executive producers.

Cavalry Media, run by co-founders Rosenberger, Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano, is behind series including The Devil Within, Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin, Daddy Issues with Joe Buck & Oliver Hudson, Modasucka with Michael Blackson, and Can You Survive This Podcast? with Clint Emerson.

The company’s audio division, which has an overall output deal with iHeartMedia, plans to release between 12 and 15 podcast series this year. Verdict is the first of several scripted drama podcasts produced by the company, which hopes to use the IP as a stepping stone for TV and film adaptations.

“Whether you’re someone who is already on this path to healing or its your first-time hearing about it, I’m looking forwarding to broadening the minds of all our listeners,” said Blue. “As someone who struggled with the many side effects of traditional pharmaceutical medications, my hope is this show will lead people to better understand the benefits of shamanic plant medicines and psychedelics as well as question the real motives behind the traditional medications being pushed by major pharmaceutical companies.”

Blue is repped by Verve and Circle of Confusion.