CNN+ To Be Priced At $5.99 Per Month With Early Subscriber 50% Off Offer

CNN’s new subscription streaming service will be priced at $5.99 per month, with a special offer for early subscribers to get 50% off, according to the network.

An official announcement about the pricing for CNN+, set to launch sometime in the spring, is expected on Thursday.

The special offer will allow early subscribers — those who sign up within the first four weeks — to get CNN+ for half-off. That will be their permanent, lifetime subscription price, as long as they remain subscribers.

The channel also will be offered at $59.99 per year.

No launch date has been set for CNN+, which will feature original content featuring daily shows headlined by such news personalities as Chris Wallace, Kasie Hunt, Sara Sidner, Brian Stelter and Wolf Blitzer, along with a mix of lifestyle and documentary programming. The programming will be a mix of live, on-demand and interactive programming. It also includes the Interview Club, in which subscribers will be able to submit questions live and in advance of interviews between CNN personalities and newsmakers.

CNN also plans a single CNN app, in which pay TV subscribers will have access to current CNN channels and, if they subscribe, to CNN+. The app also will be the way for CNN+-only subscribers to access the content.

CNN recently announced their lineup of programming, which also will library content from CNN Original Series and almost two dozen CNN Films documentaries.

The Los Angeles Times first reported on the pricing deal. There also have been reports that the service will be offered as a package with HBO Max.

The development and launch of CNN+ was one of the key goals for network chief Jeff Zucker until he resigned early last month. His successor, Chris Licht, will not start until May.