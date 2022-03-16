CMT Music Awards Nominations: Kane Brown Leads Field, But First-Timers Abound

“One Mississippi” singer Kane Brown scored a leading four nominations to lead the fan-voted field for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will be handed out next month. Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees Breland and Cody Johnson are next with three noms apiece.

All five also are up for the marquee Video of the Year prize, along with tracks from Brandi Carlile, Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton.

Top nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced April 4. Final nominees, from the second round, will be announced on show day a week later. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show. See the list of nominees as they stand below.

There are 10 first-time CMT Music Awards nominees this year. Along with Breland and Johnson, the rookies are Brittney Spencer, Caitlyn Smith, Elvie Shane, MacKenzie Porter, Priscilla Block, Tenille Arts, H.E.R. and LANY’s Paul Klein.

There’s also a first-time category at this year’s awards — CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year, which recognizes artist performances created for CMT Digital during the past year.

Ballerini and Anthony Mackie will host the trophy show, which is being televised on CBS for the first time. The network will air the ceremony live from Nashville on April 11. It also will be available to stream on-demand at Paramount+, and CMT will air an “Extended Cut” — featuring an additional 30 minutes of added performances and more — on April 15.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on the Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of My Hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses” (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)