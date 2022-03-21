Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an infection after being admitted on Friday when he experienced flu-like symptoms, the court announced on Sunday in a press release.

Thomas, 73, entered Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. and “underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court said. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”

The court said that Thomas “will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

Thomas, who was confirmed in 1991, is the longest serving justice on the court and among its most conservative members.

The court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Monday and then on Wednesday. The Senate Judiciary Committee also will start confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to fill a pending vacancy on the court when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Although the court announcement attributed Thomas’ hospitalization to flu-like symptoms, all of the justices have been vaccinated against covid and have received boosters.