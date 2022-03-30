‘City On Fire’: Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde Among 9 Cast In Apple Series

Jemima Kirke (Sex Education), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Ashley Zukerman (The Lost Symbol), Xavier Clyde (Hard), Max Milner (The Dirt), Alexandra Doke (Grey’s Anatomy), Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Kathleen Munroe (FBI) and John Cameron Mitchell (Joe vs. Carol) round out the ensemble cast for Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series City on Fire. They join previously announced Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff, who star in the series inspired by Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel of the same name, from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Production is underway in New York City.

(L-R) Alexandra Doke, John Cameron Mitchell, Kathleen Munroe, Max Milner and Omid Abtahi Apple

In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Kirke plays Regan, the daughter of a Manhattan real estate scion who strives to succeed on her own.

Tortorella is William, a brilliant, but self-destructive artist living in Manhattan.

Zukerman portrays Keith, Regan’s husband, whose All-American charm continues to help him fail upward.

Clyde plays Mercer, William’s boyfriend who moved to New York from rural Georgia to write the next great American novel and embrace his true self.

Milner is Nicky Chaos, a charismatic activist and revolutionary with a group of followers dedicated to war against the 1%.

Doke plays Sewer Girl, the bleeding heart of Nicky Chaos’ crew.

Abtahi portrays Detective Ali Parsa,’ the workaholic detective assigned to Samantha’s case.

Munroe portrays Detective PJ McFadden, a no-non-sense cop assigned to work on Samantha’s case alongside Detective Parsa.

Mitchell is Amory, an influential and powerful executive in Manhattan, as ruthless as he is charming.

Schwartz and Savage are writing all eight episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers via their Fake Empire banner. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producing. Jesse Peretz will direct four episodes and serves as executive producer. City on Fire is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+.

