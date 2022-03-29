You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Four Candidates In Race To Be Cinematographers Guild’s Next President

ICG

Four candidates are vying to be the next national president of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600. Whoever wins the upcoming election will succeed John Lindley, who is not seeking reelection.

The four presidential candidates are 2nd national vice president Brad Steptoe Sr.; national assistant secretary-treasurer Jamie Silverstein; national board member Dianne Farrington, and camera operator Casey Shaw.

Chris Silano, running unopposed, will be the guild’s next national vice president, and Steve Wong, also running unopposed, will be the next national secretary-treasurer.

The candidates in the other contested national officer races are:

1st National Vice President
Deborah Lipman
Ella Lubienski
Paul D Varrieur

2nd National Vice President
Sarah Brandes
Christopher Chomyn
Michelle Clementine
Michael Frediani
Paul Maibaum
Dave Perkal
Mark Weingartner

National Assistant Secretary-Treasurer
Eric Jensch
Zakiya Lucas-Murray
Patrick Quinn

National Sergeant-at-Arms
Alfeo Dixon
Betsy Peoples
Sunny K Shields

