Four Candidates In Race To Be Cinematographers Guild’s Next President

Four candidates are vying to be the next national president of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600. Whoever wins the upcoming election will succeed John Lindley, who is not seeking reelection.

The four presidential candidates are 2nd national vice president Brad Steptoe Sr.; national assistant secretary-treasurer Jamie Silverstein; national board member Dianne Farrington, and camera operator Casey Shaw.

Chris Silano, running unopposed, will be the guild’s next national vice president, and Steve Wong, also running unopposed, will be the next national secretary-treasurer.

The candidates in the other contested national officer races are:

1st National Vice President

Deborah Lipman

Ella Lubienski

Paul D Varrieur

2nd National Vice President

Sarah Brandes

Christopher Chomyn

Michelle Clementine

Michael Frediani

Paul Maibaum

Dave Perkal

Mark Weingartner

National Assistant Secretary-Treasurer

Eric Jensch

Zakiya Lucas-Murray

Patrick Quinn

National Sergeant-at-Arms

Alfeo Dixon

Betsy Peoples

Sunny K Shields