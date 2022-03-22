CinemaCon: Cineworld Group’s Renana Teperberg To Receive Global Achievement In Exhibition Award

Cineworld Group Chief Commercial Officer Renana Teperberg has been set to receive CinemaCon’s Global Achievement in Exhibition Award at the event which takes place in Las Vegas next month. Teperberg will be presented with the honor at the International Day Luncheon on April 25.

As CCO of the world’s second largest exhibition group, which owns Regal in the U.S. and operates in 10 countries with 9,185 screens and 754 theaters, Teperberg is responsible for commercial strategy and development. In addition, her role includes activities related to film, e-commerce, marketing, food service, HR, new product and business development.



Teperberg joined Cineworld in 1997 as a cashier in a Jerusalem movie theater. She received a BA in psychology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem before moving to Cinema City International NV where she subsequently became Head of Programming and Marketing. In 2014, following the combination deal of Cinema City International and the Cineworld Group, she became Senior Vice President of Commercial, and in 2016 was promoted to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. She sits on the board of Cineworld Group as an Executive Director and holds an Executive MBA in Business Management from IDC Herzliya.

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, said today, “From a global perspective, Renana Teperberg is one of the most respected and admired executives throughout the motion picture theatrical industry. Her passion for showcasing movies as they are meant to be seen, on the big screen, for the worldwide moviegoing audience, is second to none and we are thrilled to be honoring her with this year’s Global Achievement in Exhibition Award.”

CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, runs April 25-28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.