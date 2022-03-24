Skip to main content
Cinema Audio Society Re-Elects Steve Venezia As VP & Frank Morrone As Secretary; 2022 Board Set

Cinema Audio Society
Cinema Audio Society

Steve Venezia has been re-elected vice president of the Cinema Audio Society, and Frank Morrone has been re-elected secretary. They will continue to serve alongside CAS president Karol Urban and treasurer Lee Orloff, who weren’t up for re-election this year.

Sound Orgs Sound Off About Pre-Taped Oscar Categories: “Marked Out As Somehow Less Important ‘Second-Tier’ Skills”

Founded in 1964, the Cinema Audio Society is a philanthropic, nonprofit organization for film and TV sound professionals.

Venezia

Venezia, who also serves as vice-chair of the Television Academy, is an independent sound engineer who has worked with ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on the audio production of 16 Oscar broadcasts. Most recently he was senior director of worldwide production and post-production services at Dolby, where he worked for over 22 years covering sound mixing and advancements in audio technologies.

Morrone

Morrone, a two-time Emmy winner for sound mixing, is a re-recording mixer whose credits include Lost, Sleepy Hollow, The Kennedys, Ransom and When We Were Kings. He’s also a former president of the Motion Picture Sound Editors and is Sound Governor at the Television Academy, as well as serving on the Editors Guild’s board of directors.

In the CAS board elections, incumbents Willie D. Burton and Stephen Tibbo were re-elected to the board representing members who work in production, and will serve with Amanda Beggs, Peter Kurland, Phillip W. Palmer, Jeff Wexler and former CAS president Mark Ulano, who were not up for reelection this year. See the group photo below.

Christian Minkler was elected to the board representing members working in production, while incumbents David Bondelevitch, Tom Fleischman and Sherry Klein were reelected. They will serve alongside board members Onnalee Blank, Bob Bronow, Tara Paul and former CAS president Mike Minkler, who weren’t up for reelection.
“We were fortunate as an organization to have volunteer board members who respond to challenge with a renewed sense of service and a commitment to the community,” Urban said. “With tremendous gratitude, I thank the dedicated individuals of the Cinema Audio Society’s board of directors.”

The 2022 CAS Board, top row, from left: Steve Venezia, Christian Minkler, Bob Bronow, Amanda Beggs, David E. Fluhr, Stephen Tibbo and Willie D. Burton; bottom row, from left: Onnalee Blank, Richard Lightstone, Melissa Hofmann, Mark Ulano, Sherry Klein, Ed Moskowitz and Karol Urban

