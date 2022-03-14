Ciarán Hinds Joins Netflix Spy Drama Series ‘Treason’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from his Oscar nomination, Belfast star Ciarán Hinds is joining Netflix spy drama series Treason.

Hinds, who scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film, will star alongside Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin and Charlie Cox in the six-part series, which comes from Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman.

The drama follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

He plays Sir Martin Angelis, the boss and mentor of Charlie Cox’s Adam.

Hinds has also starred in films including Munich, There Will Be Blood, In Bruges and Justice League as well as TV series including Game of Thrones and Rome.

Treason is produced by Binocular Productions, Charman’s production company, and marks its first major project. Creator Charman will write, showrun and exec produce the series. Foz Allan, who has exec produced series including Riviera, will exec produce alongside Valery Ryan, who is head of drama at Binocular. Louise Hooper, who has helmed episode of The Witcher, will direct.

Treason is the second major project between Charman and Netflix. He wrote and makes his feature directing debut on The Mothership, an upcooming sci-fi pic starring Halle Berry.

Treason, which is described as Bodyguard meets John Le Carre, comes out of Netflix’s UK division and was commissioned by VP Series Anne Mensah. It joins series such as a TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day, Abi Morgan’s Eric and Kaos from The End of the F***ing World’s Charlie Covell, which all come out of the British arm of the streamer.

Hinds is repped by CAA and Dalzell and Beresford.