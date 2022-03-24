‘Chucky’: Jennifer Tilly To Return As Tiffany Valentine; Season 2 Targets Fall Return On USA & Syfy

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Valentine’s story on Chucky will continue. Jennifer Tilly has closed a deal to return for Season 2 of the USA Network/Syfy series, from the movie franchise creator/writer Don Mancini who serves as showrunner. Additionally, the series’ second season is slated to premiere on the two NBCUniversal cable networks in the fall, likely keeping with the pre-Halloween tradition fitting the horror title. (Season 1 debuted Oct. 12, 2021.)

Tilly originally signed up to reprise her role as Tiffany Valentine from the movies in multiple episodes of the first season to help the series build on the legacy of the film franchise. Her new deal will keep Tiffany on the show following the Season 1 finale cliffhanger.

In it, we saw Tiffany Valentine (Tilly) as Tiffany the doll. After Andy stole a truck full of Chucky dolls, Tiffany the doll popped out and held a gun to his head and demanded that he drive the truck.

Chucky was a breakout for NBCU, reaching 11.6 million viewers in its first season across all platforms.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe.

Tilly is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Barking Dog Entertainment.