Chuck Lorre’s 700th Vanity Card Aired During ‘Young Sheldon’ 100th Episode

Sheldon Cooper isn’t the only celebrating tonight. Uber-producer Chuck Lorre helped to honor the 100th episode of Young Sheldon by reaching a milestone of his own — his 700th vanity card.

The card, which aired at the end of Thursday’s episode on CBS, featured a bunch of equations that we presume add up to 100. (Editor’s Note: we couldn’t independently verify because we’re journalist’s for Pete’s sake, not mathematicians.) Lorre quickly followed his 700th vanity card with a 701st vanity card at the end of United States of Al, which makes fun of the previous one.

For 25 years, Lorre has set aside one second of airtime after each of his comedies to express his thoughts. The tradition began with Dharma and Greg and continued with Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, and Mom as well as Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive and United States of Al. The entire collection can be viewed online at http://chucklorre.com/.

In 2012, Lorre compiled select cards into a book titled What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Bitter. All of Lorre’s proceeds from the sale of the book benefited health care–related charities and educational efforts, including the Venice Family Clinic.