Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Adds James D’Arcy & Michael Angarano

They join an ensemble led by Cillian Murphy that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian and Jason Clarke, as previously announced.

In Nolan’s latest, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, Murphy plays the theoretical physicist of the same name, whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The epic thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Nolan is directing from his own script, and is producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Details with regard to the characters D’Arcy and Angarano are playing have not been disclosed. The film is slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023.

D’Arcy previously appeared in Nolan’s Dunkirk and has also featured in such films as Avengers: Endgame, The Snowman, Jupiter Ascending, Let’s Be Cops, Hitchcock and Cloud Atlas. He’s been seen on the TV side in The Hot Zone: Anthrax, Homeland, Agent Carter, Broadchurch and more.

Angarano recently landed his first Emmy nomination with his turn as a young Nick Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, and will also soon be seen in HBO Max’s comedy series Minx, alongside Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, and in Peacock’s Angelyne, alongside Emmy Rossum. The actor has also appeared in such series as A Teacher, PEN15, Dollface, I’m Dying Up Here, Mom, Will & Grace, The Knick and 24. Additional film credits include Sun Dogs, The Stanford Prison Experiment, The End of Love, Haywire, Red State, The Art of Getting By, Ceremony, Sky High, Lords of Dogtown, Seabiscuit and Almost Famous.

D’Arcy is represented by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK, Verve and Management 360; Angarano by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.