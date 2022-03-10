Screen Media Acquires Psychological Horror Film ‘Monstrous’ Starring Christina Ricci Ahead Of Glasgow FrightFest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Chris Sivertson’s psychological horror pic Monstrous, starring Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), ahead of its weekend world premiere at Glasgow FrightFest. The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company plans to release the film in theaters and on demand on May 13.

Monstrous centers on Laura (Ricci), who runs away from her ex-husband with her seven-year-old son, Cody (Santino Barnard), after being traumatized by an abusive relationship. As Laura and Cody begin to settle into their new life, they encounter a bigger, more terrifying horror that threatens their already fragile existence and pushes their physical and mental well-being to the limit.

Colleen Camp, Don Balderamos and Nick Vallelong round out the cast of the film penned by Carol Chrest. Robert Yocum, Sasha Yelaun, B.I. Rosen and Johnny Remo served as its producers.

“In the midst of a perfect storm, Monstrous was a COVID-friendly production with a set helmed by the cult indie director Chris Siverston and the iconic Christina Ricci, which resulted in a film that we’re all very proud of,” said Yelaun.

“The glossy, twist-filled Monstrous is exactly the kind of unforgettable thriller we’re eager to release,” said Screen Media in a statement. “The film is all the more special thanks to the iconic charm of Christina Ricci in a complex lead performance.”

“Screen Media excels at connecting hungry audiences with fresh and original genre movies,” added Sivertson. “I’m thrilled they will be unleashing Monstrous on North America.”

Screen Media also recently acquired the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth; the horror film The Accursed, starring Mena Suvari, from Willy’s Wonderland director Kevin Lewis; Gigi Gaston’s 9 Bullets starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington; and Philip Noyce’s Fast Charlie, starring Pierce Brosnan, and is set to release Gold starring Zac Efron this month.

EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions Seth Needle negotiated the deal for Monstrous on behalf of Screen Media, with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.