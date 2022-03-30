The Deadline Watchlist: Grammys, ‘SNL’ Returns In Shadow Of Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Of Chris Rock, Iger Talks ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law On CNN+, NCAA Tourney Endgames & ‘The Invisible Pilot’

Editor’s note: The Deadline Watchlist is a feature spotlighting small-screen specials, events and can’t-miss episodes of ongoing series each week.

1. Grammy Awards: Hey, it’s been four days since the last live show on broadcast television! Time for another one. The annual Grammys party has been moved to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where Trevor Noah will emcee the festivities that may or may not include a visit from Kanye West (who’s up for five Grammys). Performers for this weekend’s music fest include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, and Rachel Zegler. Yes, you read that right. The West Side Story ingenue got an invite to the Grammys too. — Lynette Rice

April 3, 8:30 PM ET, CBS

2. SNL’s Back: NBC’s Saturday Night Live returns after a hiatus this weekend to recap a news cycle dominated by the Oscar shocker involving one of the show’s own, SNL alum Chris Rock. Hosted by fellow comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the sketch program will likely give its take on the slap from Will Smith on March 27. And while Rock will be on stage in New Jersey performing at the time of the NBC telecast, he could conceivable film a bit from the road or make a pit stop at Studio 8H to tape a skit as he travels from Boston, where he performs Friday night, to Atlantic City, NJ, where he is Saturday night. As of now, there is no appearance by Rock set, according to sources, but plans could change last-minute as it often happens on SNL. Stay tuned. — Nellie Andreeva

April 2, 8:30 PM PT/11:30 PM ET, NBC

Will Smith, Chris Rock Incident “Will Take A Few Weeks” To Probe Says Academy In Letter To Members

3. Bob Iger’s Post-Disney Media Tour Continues: The former CEO is the guest on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? tomorrow in an interview in which the ex-Disney boss talks about his meeting at the Vatican and a visit to Pope Francis, his regret over not raising Disney minimum wages higher, and whether he still harbors presidential ambitions. The freewheeling interview shows why Wallace’s show is one of the signature elements of CNN+ at launch this week. The question for CNN+ is whether enough consumers are willing to pay a monthly subscription for its mix of news and lifestyle. Wallace has said that he likes the flexibility of a streaming show, with fewer time constraints, and that shows in the Iger interview, as he also gets the former CEO to answer whether he would have ever purchased Fox News if offered by Rupert Murdoch. It wasn’t, and Iger’s answer is no. — Ted Johnson

March 31, 6 PM ET, CNN+

4. NCAA Bracket Goes Down To The Wire: Every March, the NCAA Tournament serves up compelling storylines, usually with at least one centering around an overachieving underdog. This year, none of the teams in the Final Four — 1-seed Kansas, 2-seed Villanova, 2-seed Duke or even 8-seed UNC — really fit that bill. These are four powerhouse programs facing off. But if you’re looking for a storyline, how about the final game(s) of the man many call the greatest college basketball coach ever? Mike Krzyzewski’s impending retirement at Duke makes the Blue Devils the sentimental — if not the actual — favorite to win it all. Every Duke player has risen to the occasion during the tournament, gelling into the best offense in the country, statistically. Now, with their revered coach stepping down, they have the motivation and the expectation to send him off in style. — Tom Tapp

April 2, Villanova-Kansas: 3:09 PM ET, TBS; April 2, UNC-Duke: 5:49 PM ET, TBS

National Championship Game: April 4, 9 PM ET, teams TBD, TBS

5. The Invisible Pilot: Crop-dusting, drug running and the CIA. The three-part HBO docuseries from EP Adam McKay and directors and Cold Case Files vets Phil Lott and Ari Mark is a true hidden history tale out of 1970s Arkansas that kind of has everything you need ..and more. — Dominic Patten

April 4, 9 PM ET, HBO