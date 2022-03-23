Hulu’s Chippendales Limited Series Pauses Production After Positive Covid Test

EXCLUSIVE: While most Covid restrictions have been lifted around the country, we get daily reminders that the pandemic has not gone away, with Kenneth Branagh, Hillary Clinton and Jen Psaki among the big names who have announced infections in the past few days.

Same applies to film and TV production, and Hulu’s untitled Chippendales limited series (fka Immigrant) is the latest to pause filming because of a positive Covid test in the central Zone 1, which includes the cast and those directly interacting with them. I hear production was shut down for the rest of the week and looks to resume next week.

The untitled series, from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

The cast also includes Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford.

Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who writes on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman directs. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. 20th Television serves as the studio.