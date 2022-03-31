David St. George, Former Artistic Advisor To Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, Pleads Guilty To Possessing Child Porn

David St. George, the 75-year-old former artistic advisor to the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, has pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of child pornography. St. George, who was arrested and charged in 2018, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 16 by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Sterns. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston, investigators received information in May 2018 regarding a shared secure online storage account containing child pornography. “The IP address for this account ultimately was linked to St. George’s internet. The storage account contained over 5,000 files, including sexually explicit images and videos of children, many of which depicted child sexual abuse – including the depiction of an adult raping an infant of approximately one year of age.”

A search of St. George’s residence in September 2018 turned up “thousands of files of child pornography, including the depiction of sexual assaults of children between six-and-eight years old. Emails revealed that St. George continued to re-post child sexual abuse materials despite being repeatedly banned by an online service provider. During the search, St. George admitted that he had been receiving and downloading child pornography from the Dark Web while taking steps to conceal his identity, as well as receiving and downloading child pornography via email for upload to his shared secure storage account.”