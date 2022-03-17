Chicken Soup For The Soul-Owned Halcyon Studios Unveils James Ellroy Project, Ernest Hemingway Adaptation & Gary Sherman ‘Death Line’ Remake On Development Slate

EXCLUSIVE: An untitled James Ellroy project and reimaginings of Ernest Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea and Gary Sherman’s Death Line comprise part of Chicken Soup for the Soul-owned Halcyon Studios’ latest development slate.

The indie, which is headed up by David Ellender, was formed last year when Chicken Soup acquired the assets and IP of Sonar Entertainment.

Today’s development slate revealed an untitled limited series set in Beverly Hills from LA Confidential and Black Dahlia writer Ellroy, about a jewel-heist-turned-robbery that engulfs the local police department.

There is also the Hemingway adaptation forged with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Fabula and a remake of Death Line by prolific horror director Sherman 50 years after the original launched. Halycon hopes to establish a “missing persons” franchise for the latter, which is co-created with Jeremy Dyson.

Elsewhere, Under the Wave at Waimea comes from John from Cincinatti creator Kem Nunn and Halycon is also behind a rework of James Gurney’s A Land Apart from Time, with Clifford the Big Red Dog producer Jordan Kerner attached.

Ellender said: “We’ve built an impressive line-up of original and adapted content with both U.S. and international appeal. Our strong 2022 slate will position us for success as we look to produce, distribute and finance high-end projects that tap some of today’s most talented creatives.”

The company is already producing Amazon Prime Video’s Hunters and Disney+’s Mysterious Benedict Society.