‘Chesapeake Shores’ To End With Season 6 On Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel has renewed its popular multi-generational family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. Based on the bestselling series of books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods, the 10-episode Season 6 will premiere this summer.

Series stars Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Malley, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis are set to return for the final season.

Chesapeake Shores explores the lives and loves of four generations of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby (Ory) and – over the past five seasons – has seen the family reconcile following a painful chapter in their past.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable,” said Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, at Hallmark Channel. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Chesapeake Shores is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment. Dan Paulson is executive producer. Phoef Sutton serves as executive producer and showrunner. Woods also serves as executive producer along with Matt Drake and Nancey Silvers.

The first five seasons of Chesapeake Shores are available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.