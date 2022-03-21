Chazz Palminteri, Vincent Pastore & Tony Darrow Board ‘Gravesend’ Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family), Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos), and Tony Darrow (Goodfellas) have joined the cast of Gravesend for Season 2.

In Season 2 of the Amazon Video Direct series, viewers will learn who was behind the hit against Benny Zerletta (series creator William DeMeo) in the church. Also, Benny heads to Miami which adds a twist to the mob drama.

Palminteri will portray Colezzo family boss, Cesar Tremaldo; Pastore stars as his consigliere, Donnie “Glasses” Sisto; and Darrow as the underboss.

Set in 1986, Gravesend follows Benny, a soldier in the Colezzo crime family who is torn between the good that his devout Catholic parents taught him and the life of his Mafioso cousin Charlie Devina (Chris Tardio) showed him. Benny chooses to follow in Charlie’s footsteps and in turn, denounces his father.

Cast also includes Fran Drescher, Martin Kove, Al Sapienza, Vic DiBitetto, Sofia Milos, Andrew Dice Clay, Armand Assante, William Forsythe, and Mario Cantone.