‘Charlotte’s Web’: Luke Matheny To Oversee HBO Max & Sesame Workshop Series

Luke Matheny, who directs Apple TV+’s Ghostwriter, has signed up to serve as head writer and exec producer on HBO Max’s remake of Charlotte’s Web.

The series, which comes from Sesame Workshop, is set to start production next month and will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in 2024.

Charlotte’s Web tells the story of a livestock pig named Wilbur and his friendship with a barn spider named Charlotte. When Wilbur’s life is in danger, Charlotte weaves messages in her web praising Wilbur in order to drum up public support and persuade the farmer to let him live.

The adaptation is the latest remake of E.B. White’s classic; an animated feature was produced by Hanna-Barbera in 1973 and Nickelodeon and Paramount rebooted it again with Dakota Fanning and Julia Roberts teamed up for a 2006 movie.

It is the latest project between Sesame Workshop and WarnerMedia Kids & Family, which are also working on Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Bea’s Block and The Nutcracker.

Sesame Workshop has also brought on Heather Alexander as book and literary scout to identify and analyze children’s books and other content for potential development.

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has been weaving stories that center memorable characters and diverse, compelling voices,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, EVP, Creative and Production, Sesame Workshop. “Stories can forge powerful connections with kids and families – where better to start than with a faithful retelling of one of the most beloved children’s novels of all time?”

Martha White, who manages her grandfather’s literary estate for the family, added, “Sesame Workshop outlined a very promising series of episodes for this project and we are eager to see their creative talents paired with E.B. White’s timeless story.”