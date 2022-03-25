Charlotte Ritchie To Star In Season 4 Of Netflix’s ‘You’

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Ritchie, star of the British Ghosts series, is set as a new female lead opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s You.

You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, “What would you do for love?” The series stars Badgley in the role of Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

Season 3 of the popular thriller series ended with Joe moving to Paris to search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) after an eventful finale we will not spoil.

Ritchie will play Kate. She’s fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy bitch.” She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers “arrangements” to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe (Badgley), an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.

While Joe was last seen in Paris, the description of Kate, played by British actress Ritchie gives off UK vibes. Netflix is yet to reveal the setting for Season 4.

Ritchie is the second major You cast addition for next season, joining fellow new series regular Lukas Gage.

Known for her portrayal of Nurse Barbara in BBC’s Call the Midwife, Ritchie recently completed filming Season 7 of Grantchester which has just started airing in the UK. Her other television credits include both seasons of Netflix’s Feel Good and four seasons of the hit BBC comedy series Ghosts, which was remade by CBS in the US. She also stars in the CW’s Dead Pixels. Ritchie, who recently wrapped Wonka for Heyday and Warner Bros. with Timothée Chalamet for director Paul King.