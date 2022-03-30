‘The Southern Vampire Mysteries’ Author Charlaine Harris Launches First Podcast With Realm

EXCLUSIVE: As Bill Compton would say, bloody good: Author Charlaine Harris, whose bestselling book series about vampires inspired the hit series True Blood on HBO, is going into the podcasting biz. She’s teaming with Realm to write a yet-to-be-named, multi-episode series that will launch in 2023.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with Realm on this all-new vampire narrative,” said Harris. “Although I can’t reveal too much right now, I will say that exploring these myths and legends for a podcast audience is incredibly exciting for me and I look forward to joining the Realm family as we take audio storytelling to new heights.”

Realm CEO and Co-Founder Molly Barton

“Charlaine is an exceptional storyteller,” added CEO and Realm Co-Founder Molly Barton. “Her scope of delicious work speaks to her uncanny ability to make audiences revel in the fantastical. We couldn’t be more thrilled that she has chosen Realm as her partner for her podcast debut— and as the place to debut a brand-new vampire story.”

Founded by Barton and Julian Yap, Realm is an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series. Barely a year old, Realm has already amassed a roster of writers, playwrights, and emerging voices to create immersive podcasts. Among them: Power Trip, an original dark comedy podcast that will star and be executive produced by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany, and Marigold Breach, which just launched March 28 and features The Good Place co-stars Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto. It also partnered with DC and Marvel on shows such as “Wonder Woman: Heartless” and “Black Panther: Sins of the King” starring William Jackson Harper.

Harris has sold nearly 20 million copies of her books and is the only author ever to have had nine books at the same on the NYT bestseller list at the same time. Besides The Southern Vampire Mysteries turning into HBO’s True Blood, two other TV series were adapted from Harris tomes — NBC’s Midnight Texas and the Aurora Teagarden series for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Her most recent novel, The Russian Cage, is the third of her Gunnie Rose series.