Channel 4-Backed Spirit Studios Signs Head Of Scripted

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4-backed Spirit Studios has signed ITV’s Father’s Day and Walking on the Moon writer Martin Sadofski in the newly-created Head of Scripted role.

Sadofsksi will develop projects in scripted drama and comedy aligned to the company’s vision of “telling stories that break out of traditional silos whilst changing the world for the better.”

He is well known in UK drama circles, having penned Peter Kosminsky bullying drama Walking on the Moon and Father’s Day, which won a Cannes Lion and starred Ray Winstone. Other credits include feature Seamonsters, BBC One comedy Come Fly With Me and documentaries such as the Grierson Award-nominated Alastair Campbell: Depression & Me and STV/Amazon Prime Studios’ Undercover in the Alt Right.

Sadofski said he wants to “mentor new marginalized writers and help them to tell their stories,” adding: “My role is to develop contemporary dramas about big subjects but mix the serious with the funny.”

Bamous and The Stand Up Sketch Show producer Spirit Studios, which is run by Peter Cowley and Matt Campion, is on a growth path, having been backed by the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund in October and signed indie veteran Alexandra Fraser last month.