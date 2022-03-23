CeeLo Green Developing Goodie Mob Scripted Drama & Docuseries With Lauren Grace Media

EXCLUSIVE: CeeLo Green, the musician behind hits including Crazy, has teamed up with Lauren Grace Media to develop two television projects.

Green, who is also behind hit single F*ck You, is working with the Race in America producer on a documentary series about his life as well as a scripted drama series inspired by the story of Atlanta-based rap group Goodie Mob and its rise in the southern rap scene.

Green began his career as a member of Goodie Mob, which was part of the Dungeon Family collective, home also to Outkast. He left the band in 1999 to work on his own records, before teaming up with Danger Mouse to form Gnarls Barkley, which led to Crazy.

He was a judge and a coach on The Voice between 2011 and 2014 and also had his own series CeeLo Green’s The Good Life on TBS.

The projects are being led by Lauren Grace Media owners/partners Dorothy Toran and Leslie D. Farrell, along with producing partner Eric Nicks.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Lauren Grace Media team,” said Green. “Dorothy and Leslie are powerful storytellers, and Eric is a music industry veteran who has made a seamless transition into the world of film and television. Goodie Mob is a prolific rap group for the south and the epitome of Southern hip hop culture. We are ready to memorialize our musical journey in the scripted space.”

“Eric, Leslie and I are very excited to partner with CeeLo and the Goodie Mob,” said Toran. “These legendary musicians have been an important part of Southern rap and the larger hip hop culture. We are proud to be at the helm of telling their rich and authentic stories.”

Goodie Mob is represented by LaKeisha Orange. Lauren Grace Media is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Monica Harris.