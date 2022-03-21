Joelle Martinez Named CBS News West Coast Bureau Chief

CBS News has tapped Joelle Martinez, most recently at Vice News, as its new West Coast bureau chief.

Martinez will start on April 4 and report to Terri Stewart, senior vice president and national executive editor for the network. Mark Lima had been West Coast bureau chief, but was named to vice president and Washington bureau chief In January.

Martinez will oversee newsgathering for the western region. She most recently was deputy bureau chief for Vice News in Los Angeles, where she coordinated coverage of the protests following the murder of George Floyd, as well as demonstrations in Portland and Seattle. She managed the Vice team that contributed to Vice News Tonight, Vice TV and Vice on Showtime. She previously served as producer for HBO’s Vice News Tonight, and also spend more than 12 years at MSNBC in New York. She was senior package producer for All in with Chris Hayes, and also was a producer for Countdown with Keith Olbermann.

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, wrote in a memo to staffers that Martinez’s “experience coordinating the coverage of breaking news stories, working on a 24/7 news cycle, and producing long-form content coupled with a strong, immersive storytelling approach will be an asset to all of us at CBS News.”