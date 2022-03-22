CBS Business Affairs Co-Heads Allison Brightman & Jeeun Kim Take On Expanded Duties

CBS announced today that Allison Brightman and Jeeun Kim, currently the executive VPs and co-heads of business affairs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, will expand their responsibilities. As the new EVP and co-heads of business affairs for CBS, Brightman will focus on CBS Studios and CBS Media Ventures while Kim will oversee CBS Entertainment, CBS Sports and CBS News & Stations.

The BA leads in all divisions will report to Brightman and Kim while working with their respective divisional presidents. Brightman and Kim, both highly regarded within the company, will report to President and CEO George Cheeks.

“As executive vice presidents and co-heads of Business Affairs for CBS, they will provide leadership, strategy, guidance and support to all our outstanding B.A. teams,” Cheeks wrote in an email to staff. “Very similar to our centralized structure for Communications, Marketing and Finance, the divisional B.A. teams will report directly to Allison and Jeeun, while continuing to work closely with their respective divisional leaders. Allison and Jeeun have done a fantastic job leading B.A. at both CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios over the past year and a half. They have seamlessly supported both teams in negotiating an incredibly wide range of agreements with talent, creators, studios and platforms for series, specials and other programming and our overall deals with writers, producers and directors.”

“In their new role, Allison and Jeeun will employ the same approach they used for the Network and Studios: running the B.A. operation together with each of them having specific areas of emphasis,” he continued. “Allison will work primarily with the Studios and Media Ventures teams while Jeeun will focus on Entertainment, News and Stations, and Sports. A strong Business Affairs operation is a critical driver of our success in a rapidly evolving media world, and I believe this unified structure is a win for all CBS teams. Each division can benefit from the combined expertise and skill sets across all our business strategists and negotiators, regardless of the type of content, talent and platforms they cover.”