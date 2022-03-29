Carlton Cuse Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Carlton Cuse is returning to Amazon Studios. The prolific, Emmy-winning writer-producer, who co-created and was showrunner for the first two seasons of the Prime Video Original Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the multi-year pact, he will develop and produce projects to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Carlton Cuse is a hitmaker whose track record and ability to imagine and create textured characters and worlds makes him a treasured talent,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The success of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an obvious reason for us at Amazon Studios to continue and grow our relationship with Carlton, but his continued vigor for storytelling makes us fortunate to work with this incredibly creative powerhouse.”

Cuse is coming off an overall deal at ABC Signature. Under that, Cuse and Oscar winner John Ridley teamed to develop the high-profile upcoming Katrina limited series Five Days at Memorial for Apple TV+, which the two are jointly writing, showrunning, and directing.

“I am very happy to be back at Amazon Studios,” Cuse said. “I love working with Jen, Vernon, Albert, Marc, and their teams. There’s a strong shared aesthetic about the types of shows we want to make, and they foster a wonderful creative environment.”

Cuse, one of the most successful and well-regarded showrunners working in television today, served as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Damon Lindelof for the run of ABC’s Emmy-winning Lost.

He also developed and is a writer, director, and showrunner (with Meredith Averill) of Locke & Key, based on the graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, currently finishing up Season 3 on Netflix. His other TV credits include, Bates Motel, The Strain, Colony, Nash Bridges, Martial Law, and The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.

Cuse, whose list of honors also include a WGA Award, a Peabody Award, a Golden Globe, a PGA Award, AFI Awards, The Jules Verne Award, Saturn Awards and The Saturn Legacy Award, is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.