Cardi B Pulls Out On ‘Assisted Living’; Paramount Players Shutters NY Set Days Before Production Start

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Players has pulled the plug on its comedy Assisted Living, after Cardi B backed away from the starring role, sources tell Deadline. The film was just a week away from starting production, and other cast and crew were just told the film has at least temporarily been scratched.

The $30 million film is produced by Temple Hill and was to be directed by Thembi Banks. In Assisted Living, Cardi B (Hustlers) was to play a low-level criminal on the run when she’s wrongly accused of a crime. She has to stay free long enough to prove her innocence, and holes up at her grandmother’s retirement home. She fits in with the help of some old lady prosthetics. Reasons for her pullout is that she is overextended and the latter sounds most believable.

This is happening in real time and when a star pulls out of a movie this late, the exit is often followed by legal action, bur sources say that the hope is to put the pieces back together later this year. Stay tuned.